Move In Ready Home, newer construction, without the wait! Built in 2018, this home features a open floor plan, gas fireplace with stone accent, black stainless appliances in the kitchen and mountain views. The primary suite is spacious, has vaulted ceilings a huge closet. Central air and automatic sprinklers are additional features.
4 Bedroom Home in Mills - $405,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
Crews were actively searching for people who were trapped, but having a hard time getting to them. Even snow plows and emergency vehicles were…
A Colorado man died Sunday morning in Sheridan when a snowplow struck his Jeep Wrangler.
Within hours of the blizzard's arrival, parts of I-25, I-80 and I-90 were all closed. And more snow and high winds are on the way.
Casper could see as much as a foot of snow midweek as a winter storm projected to bring wind and whiteout conditions barrels down on Wyoming.