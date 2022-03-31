 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mills - $795,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mills - $795,000

Beautiful new construction with great mountain views! 1 1/2 story home with great windows, two separate living areas, two masters, roomy kitchen, LVT in the living area and an attached 3 car garage plus huge detached shop. Enjoy rural living with city amenities!

