Amazing quality in this 2 story home offered by Skyline Construction! This beautiful home features an open floor plan with a cook's kitchen, nook, formal living room, main floor master suite with a 5-piece master bath and walk in closet, and two laundry hookups. This home has an upgraded front door, upgraded windows, composite back deck, an extended driveway, exterior metal accents, and finished garage. To learn more call Jason Lewis at 307-258-5000.