Amazing quality in this 2 story home offered by Skyline Construction! This beautiful home features an open floor plan with a cook's kitchen, nook, formal living room, main floor master suite with a 5-piece master bath and walk in closet, and two laundry hookups. This home has an upgraded front door, upgraded windows, composite back deck, an extended driveway, exterior metal accents, and finished garage. To learn more call Jason Lewis at 307-258-5000.
4 Bedroom Home in Mills - $925,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The numbers presented Thursday were stark: The death toll among collared mule deer and pronghorn has already climbed much higher than usual — …
Finding ways to reuse the state's existing coal assets could save hundreds of millions of dollars for the emerging industries trying to gain a…
The editorial board says: How did a season with such promise turn into one we'd all like to forget?
A record 26.7 inches of snow fell over Casper on Monday, breaking the city's all-time record for snowfall in a single day, the National Weathe…
Multiple Wyoming high schools went into lockdown on Monday morning following reports of active shooters. All of the reports turned out to be u…