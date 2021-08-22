 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rolling Hills - $250,000

Rural property on 2.5 acres!! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is situated on a corner lot in Rolling Hills! Featuring all new windows, newer roof, master bedroom, 2 living areas and pellet stove! Large back deck, fresh paint throughout and an attached 2 car garage! If you would like to set up a personal showing or have any questions, call Team Johnson today! Robert Johnson 307-262-4100 or April Johnson 307-258-4107 www.teamjohnson307.com

