Welcome home to this gorgeous bi-level in a quiet Bar Nunn neighborhood. Fabulous open floor-plan in the main living spaces. The STUNNING kitchen greets you at the top of the entry way stairs. Kitchen was completely remodeled in 2018 and is truly a dream come true! Featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range/double oven, crown molding, soft close doors and drawers, built in china cabinet, single hand touch faucet, high-end custom-made Cherry wood cabinets and tile floor.