5 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $385,000

  Updated
Check out this newer beautiful ranch style home with 5 bedrooms 3 baths. Contact Yvette Valdez-Plorin, 307.259.6892 @House Real Estate. Spacious living room and kitchen with granite counter tops, vaulted ceilings, extra large master suite, walk in closet with private bath, 2 additional bedrooms, and laundry room all on the main floor. Head downstairs to the recently finished basement with a amazing oversized family room, game area, 2 bedrooms and bathroom. This basement has subflooring!

