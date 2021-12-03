5 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $420,000

Be the first to enjoy this bright and modern new construction home when it’s completed in January 2022. With five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a almost finished basement, this is a property that will delight even the most astute buyer. A host of upgrades are on show throughout from the crown molding to the central air, the large fenced backyard and the three-car garage. In the kitchen, a suite of stainless steel appliances will be on show paired with granite countertops, a tile backsplash and lots of