Be the first to enjoy this bright and modern new construction home when it’s completed in January 2022. With five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a almost finished basement, this is a property that will delight even the most astute buyer. A host of upgrades are on show throughout from the crown molding to the central air, the large fenced backyard and the three-car garage. In the kitchen, a suite of stainless steel appliances will be on show paired with granite countertops, a tile backsplash and lots of
5 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $420,000
Wyoming's most used airport will close temporarily next spring as it undergoes construction.
Grizzly 399 has picked up dangerous habits in her old age. After spending most of her life in Grand Teton, where her worst infractions were traffic jams, the bear has developed a taste for human food.
In a nod to the Grand Tetons, the ranch hopes to rename the peak the “Petite Tetons.”
A Wyoming woman died Saturday when a car she was traveling in rolled along U.S. Highway 20-26 between Casper and Glenrock.
Police say the Casper man shot a 51-year-old from Cheyenne after ordering him to leave several times.
The stunningly high price of coal is largely the consequence of a supply and demand mismatch in the natural gas market.
Pokes still want to play in postseason after getting drubbed by Hawaii
A federal judge has blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on thousands of health care workers in Wyoming and nine other states.
The Wyoming Supreme Court on Monday rejected the appeal of a teenager serving a lengthy prison sentence for bringing guns to school as part of a plan to shoot classmates and educators.
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.