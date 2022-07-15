Five bedroom, three bath, three car garage home is ready for its new owners. Upgraded throughout the house, include crown molding, central air, large fenced back yard, granite counter, kitchen island....the list goes on and on!!
5 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $440,000
-
- Updated
