5 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $475,000

Be the first to enjoy this bright and modern new construction home when it’s completed in February 2022. With five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a almost finished basement. An amazing number of upgrades are on show throughout from the crown molding to the central air, the large fenced backyard and the three-car garage. In the kitchen, a suite of stainless steel appliances will be on show paired with granite countertops, a tile backsplash and lots of

