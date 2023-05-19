Take a step inside your new home! While this home was built in 2020 it looks as though it is BRAND NEW. With 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms there is room for everyone! Enjoy the tank-less hot water heater, eat-in kitchen island, beautiful xeriscape landscaping, and all of the beautiful finishes in this home. For more information or your private tour contact Andrew Blonigen with Real Estate Leaders. (307)262-5750 Come see this property at the open house on Sunday 5/7/2023 @12:30pm hosted by Ryan Beevers!
5 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $480,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado was spotted near Laramie on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of damage.
Two people found a human skull while tending to cattle in western Wyoming. Authorities say the remains belong to a man who went missing eight …
While the plan tackles traditional school issues, it leans into topics that have become a critical focus of Wyoming Republicans: parental righ…
Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder joined a chorus of Republican voices in asking the Biden administration to withdraw a r…
The fatal crash occurred when a pickup traveled into the oncoming lane of traffic.