Gorgeous eastside ranch. You will love the rustic and warm finishes of this custom-built, newly upgraded home. Covered front porch and view. The main level offers huge open concept room w/soaring ceilings, stone gas fireplace, French doors to the covered patio. A chef’s kitchen w/granite counter tops, marble back splashes, new Hinkley lighting, gas top stove, 2 convection ovens, walk-in pantry. Granite top breakfast island w/sink. Soft close cupboards and drawers in kitchen and thru-out this home.
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $1,299,900
