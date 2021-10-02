5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $180,000

East Side Ranch-Style home in need of some TLC , 5 bedrooms (2 nonconforming) Mostly unfinished basement. Conveniently located on nice eastside lot. Bring your paintbrush and your remodel ideas and make this home yours. Being sold "as is" condition, seller will make no repairs. Call or text Don Bisiar with Bisiar Properties, P.C. for your personal tour. 307-262-1888