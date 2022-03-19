 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $195,000

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $195,000

This Ranch style home has 5-Bedrooms, 2-Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, & Large 2-Car Garage large unfinished basement. This home is located on a corner lot near the municipal golf course! This home has 2-kitchens, 2-living rooms. Call Lisa Engebretsen (307) 262-9740 with Forefront Real Estate for more information. Please Note: A 24 Hour Notice is required to view this property. This Property is being Sold AS IS, WHERE IS.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Wyoming Catholic College CFO charged in massive fraud

Former Wyoming Catholic College CFO charged in massive fraud

Federal prosecutors have charged the former chief financial officer for the Wyoming Catholic College with defrauding a government COVID-19 business relief program, the Wyoming Business Council and a New York investment firm out of millions of dollars 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News