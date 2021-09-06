 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $210,000

Welcome Home to this 5 Bed, 1.75 Bath home, with 3 living areas, on a 1/4 acre lot! This home has an oversized 1 car garage, a very nice deck off of the kitchen and a huge back yard for BBQ's and games. There is a private well in the back for watering and a shed for your lawn storage needs. The seller has replaced the electrical box last year, installed a very nice pellet stove and leaving a pallet of pellets to get you started!

