5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $210,000

Welcome Home to this 5 Bed, 1.75 Bath home, with 3 living areas, on a 1/4 acre lot! This home has an oversized 1 car garage, a very nice deck off of the kitchen and a huge back yard for BBQ's and games. There is a private well in the back for watering and a shed for your lawn storage needs. The seller has replaced the electrical box last year, installed a very nice pellet stove and leaving a pallet of pellets to get you started!