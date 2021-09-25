 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $215,000

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $215,000

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $215,000

Wonderful remodeled home with plenty of space to grow. This one features updates throughout. New roof, New paint inside and out. 5 bedrooms, 1.75 bath. 2 upstairs. 3 downstairs are non conforming. Large yard for room to play. Covered deck off dinning room for entertaining guests. Large fenced yard front and back. 10 x 10 shed in back for extra storage. New Bluetooth kitchen lights, New hot water heater, Don't miss out on this one!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News