5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $217,500

Have to see to believe. This home is a diamond in the rough. With over 2000 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 huge living areas, dining room and large expandable kitchen this home is sure to please. With a little TLC this beauty will be an amazing home. Its central location, corner lot and huge 2 car detached garage make it very desirable. Come check it out before it's gone. Call Tammy with Zest Real Estate for your personal tour 307-259-8752.

