5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $220,000

Seize the opportunity to get a ton of space for a great price! **Check out the 3-D Virtual Tour at www.REL247.com.** This home has 2-Kitchens, Family Room & Living Room! This could be a great investment for Rental Units, or you can make it your own. This home has 5-Bedrooms, 2-Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, & Large 2-Car Garage. This home is located on a corner lot near the municipal gold course! Call Kris & Jennifer Beevers ~ Real Estate Leaders at 307-262-4372 to see this home today!