 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $220,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $220,000

Lots of potential to build some equity. This has been a rental for several years and the interior needs renovated. This property is on 7.4 acres and has a shop and some nice landscaping. The upper level is unfinished and appears to be designed to be a master suite, there is a rough in for a bath in that room. Lowest level is a walk out with 2 bedrooms, bath and family room and a partial kitchen. This home is being sold in As-Is condition, Cash or line of credit is preferred. Contact Donna Martensen

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Casper attorney suspended for three years

Casper attorney suspended for three years

The attorney will be suspended for three years after the state bar found he neglected a divorce case for months, did not follow his client’s directions and violated a court order.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News