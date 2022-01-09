5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $220,000

Lots of potential to build some equity. This has been a rental for several years and the interior needs renovated. This property is on 7.4 acres and has a shop and some nice landscaping. The upper level is unfinished and appears to be designed to be a master suite, there is a rough in for a bath in that room. Lowest level is a walk out with 2 bedrooms, bath and family room and a partial kitchen. This home is being sold in As-Is condition, Cash or line of credit is preferred. Contact Donna Martensen