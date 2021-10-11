 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $220,000

MOTIVATED SELLER!!!!! Take a look at this huge square footage 5 bed 2 bath home. Centrally located and ready to build some equity. This home features new sewer line, updated electrical, updated bathrooms, new windows, new carpet downstairs, fresh paint downstairs, and new furnace. You will love the huge corner lot, alley access and detached 2 car garage. Call Tammy with Zest Real Estate for your personal tour 307-259-8752.

