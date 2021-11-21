 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $225,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $225,000

5 Bedroom home located in Paradise Valley at a great price! **Check out the 3-D Virtual tour at www.REL247.com.** This home has just over 2200 ft.², 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage & Central-Air! This could be a great opportunity to build equity with renovating the home. Call Kris & Jennifer Beevers ~ Real Estate Leaders (307-262-4372) to see this home today!

