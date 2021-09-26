 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $229,900

The perfect starter home! This property has it all! Features include: 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large 2 car attached garage, corner lot, east side location close to schools/shopping/restaurants, central air, walk out basement, and hardwood floors! To see the home or for more info - Contact The Michael Houck Real Estate Team at 307-258-6591!

