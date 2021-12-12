 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $235,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $235,000

WHO SAYS YOU CAN'T AFFORD A HOME? Finding the right home in this market is a challenge in itself until you look at this one! This home features 5 bedrooms, 1.75 baths and a one car garage resting on over 6,500 Sq. Ft. lot. Features include central air, two living areas, covered patio and extra parking for your RV or boat. Call BrokerOne Real Estate at (307) 234-2385 to find out how to get into this home with as little as $1,500 down!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News