 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $240,000

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $240,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $240,000

New New & New!.. Describes this Eastside Ranch Home... Over 1900 sqft, 2 Bedrooms up, 3 bedrooms down, New Kitchen & Countertops and Appliances, Updated Tiled bath up and another Updated Tiled full bath down, Large Family Room, New Windows, New Painting Inside & Outside, All New Flooring! New Roof, Vinyl siding, New Outdoor Patio, 8,550 sqft Lot with alley access, and room for your RV! Plus a one car attached garage...Call or Text 307-262-1095... Ask for Jim Edgeworth

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News