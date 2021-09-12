5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $240,000

New New & New!.. Describes this Eastside Ranch Home... Over 1900 sqft, 2 Bedrooms up, 3 bedrooms down, New Kitchen & Countertops and Appliances, Updated Tiled bath up and another Updated Tiled full bath down, Large Family Room, New Windows, New Painting Inside & Outside, All New Flooring! New Roof, Vinyl siding, New Outdoor Patio, 8,550 sqft Lot with alley access, and room for your RV! Plus a one car attached garage...Call or Text 307-262-1095... Ask for Jim Edgeworth