5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $240,000

  • Updated
Treat yourself to all the space and comfort you need with this beautifully-appointed five-bedroom home. The large yard, multiple living spaces, and modern kitchen will appeal to anyone craving a low-maintenance lifestyle in a central location. The five bedrooms are all a great size and have easy access to the two bathrooms. Relaxation is made easy with large and light-filled gathering spaces that include both a living room and a family room for quality downtime.

