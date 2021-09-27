 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $245,000

Located on a corner lot with mature trees. This home features a 3 car detached garage, sprinkler system, newer roof and windows, hardwood floors under carpet, 2 bedrooms on main level, living/dining area, parlor and eat in kitchen all with lots of beautiful natural wood throughout the home. Lower level walks out to backyard and features 3 non-conforming bedrooms, large family room, kitchen and laundry area could be used as a separate apartment. For your personal tour call or text Jim Edgeworth 307-262-1095.

