5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $249,000

Cape Cod Style, Downtown location. Well maintained and updated with lots of charm, including a laundry shoot and lots of storage. This home has 5 bedrooms, 1.75 bath, 2 car detached garage, wood fireplace fenced in backyard and a master suite upstairs. Call Gage Chavez 307-797-2327 for more information or to preview.

