5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $250,000

Beautifully updated 1920's home located in downtown Casper!! This home features 5 bedrooms (3 non conforming), 3 bathrooms, 2 driveways, R.V. parking, new windows, new electrical, and a newer roof. Settled on a corner lot the home also features steel siding, plenty of storage, a newer furnace, and central air. Enjoy the refinished original hardwood floors, original wood trimming, tiled baths, and walk-in shower! To schedule your private showing, call or text Rachel Krueger Logan @ 307-258-7937 today!

