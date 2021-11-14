5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $254,900

Large ranch style home on a 10000 square foot lot with alley access. Features include 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 fireplaces (one gas and one wood, the wood fireplace has never been used), and there are hardwoods under the carpet upstairs, excepting the kitchen and dining room. The gun safe is included. Water heater is brand new. There is a laundry up and down, each with a washer and dryer which are included. There is a large storage shed/work shop off the garage. There are some new windows.