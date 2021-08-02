5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $260,000

Turn-Key-Ready home in desirable Valley Hills! **Check out the 3-D Virtual Tour at www.REL247.com.** This home has 5-Bedrooms, 2-Bathrooms, 1-Car Garage, Vinyl Windows, Hardwood Floors & Central-Air. Basement has been recently remodeled with new Drywall, Electrical, Paint, Carpet, & Tiled Bathroom! All appliances are included as well as the Washer & Dryer. This home is ready for immediate occupancy. Call Kris & Jennifer Beevers (307-262-4372) ~ Real Estate Leaders to see this home today.