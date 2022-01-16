 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $265,000

  • Updated
Need Space? Check out this large ranch style home featuring 5 bedrooms (2 non-conforming), 1.75 baths, 2 car garage, freshly refinished oak floors and new carpet in the upstairs bedrooms, bonus kitchen area in the large basement, lower-level family room, fenced corner lot with room to park an RV, formal dining room and more. Offered at $265,000. Call Ken Capasso at 258-0585 or Josh Capasso at 258-0978 to view.

