Great east side location. 5 bedroom 3 baths, 2 car garage. This side entry bi-level offers a nice landing as you enter the home. Kitchen is eat-in. Additionally a generous sized dining room. 3 bedrooms upstairs. 2 bedrooms downstairs. New vinyl windows in 2010. New Patio door 2010. New architectural roof in 2012. A walk-out basement. Central Air, Family room plumbed for bar/sink. Nice sized laundry room. Basement has garden level windows.
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $275,000
