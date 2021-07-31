5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $275,000

Offering a picture-perfect blend of old-world elegance and modern comforts, this is a home fit for a contemporary lifestyle. Gorgeous hardwood floors flow throughout, paired with the original woodwork that has never been painted, plus lots of natural light and beautiful built-ins. The layout features large bedrooms, plus an open-concept living and dining room ready for entertaining. For those who love to cook, a beautiful kitchen awaits with new cabinets and drawers and a dishwasher for easy cleaning.