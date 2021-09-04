 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $285,000

NEW! This property has recently been updated! Features include 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, 3 car garage, refinished hardwood floors, new paint, new carpet, new appliances, new granite counter tops, re-faced kitchen cabinets, new light fixtures through out, fresh exterior paint and is located close to parks, shopping and schools! This desirable location tops off the beautifully re-done home. Contact The Michael Houck Real Estate Team at 307-462-2622 for more info!

