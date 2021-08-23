 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $285,000

GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! You don't want to miss out on! Diamond in the Rough! Make it your diamond forever! Lots of potential! Spacious 5 bedroom, 2.75 bath home located on the East side of Casper, walking distance to great schools and shopping. Over 3000 sq ft in a highly desired area with an entire quarter of an acre lot and loads of room to park the RV and other toys. This home has so much potential! Call Jenn McNicholl with Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group 307-217-2952 for more information.

