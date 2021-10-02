5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $299,000

Don't miss you opportunity to own this Big Tree, Downtown area home. This property could be a single family residence, but is also set up to be a duplex. The basement has a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bath, while the main floor boast three bedrooms and one bath. Two car garage on a corner lot and located just west of Washington Park, within walking distance of downtown, this home is sure to go fast. For you personal tour, contact Steve Freel with Re/Max The Group at 307-259-1276.