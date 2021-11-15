5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $299,000

Great Family Home in Valley Hills with 2,128 SQ FT. 5 bedrooms (2 non-conforming) 1.75 bath, living room, and family room with a gas fireplace & wet bar area. This home has RV parking, central air & a sprinkler system in the front & backyard. The backyard is nice, privately fenced & features a great area for entertaining & includes a Hot Tub. Also in the backyard is a 422 Sq Ft shop that has been converted into a studio living space that has a .75 bath, kitchen & laundry area.