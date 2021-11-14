 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $299,900

  • Updated
Welcome home to this updated bi-level home in the Valley Hills 2 subdivision that resides on a corner lot. Step inside and you will find 5 bedrooms including a master suite, walk-in-closet, 2.75 bathrooms, 2 family rooms, and a two car attached garage. Enjoy cooking on a gas range stove in an updated kitchen, with two dining areas. Entertain with family and friends in the fully landscaped yard, with mountain views, and also featuring a spacious cement pad for RV and additional parking.

