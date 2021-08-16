 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $299,999

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $299,999

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $299,999

Nicely updated 2-story home conveniently located near schools, shopping, and restaurants. Space for everyone with 5 bedrooms (1 non-conforming), 3.5 baths, 2 car garage, finished basement, and a fenced yard. Offered at $299,999. Contact Ken Capasso 258-0585 or Josh Capasso 258-0978 with Stratton Real Estate to view.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News