5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $3,485,000

One of the best that Casper has to offer is available for the first time. Located just east of Casper, this very private custom-built home is nestled on over 100 acres and offers high class amenities such as an indoor arena, 9 equine stalls with automatic water, guest apartment, motocross track and much more. The 7,016 square foot home is equipped with geothermal heating, an interior sound set-up, central vacuum system, and upgraded security structure. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFRYYkLrnZc