5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $310,000

  • Updated
Ranch style home in desirable neighborhood on 13,200 sq ft lot. Main floor features refinished hardwoods, formal living and dining rooms with built ins. Lower level for entertaining with new carpeting on entire lower level, bar area, and 2 more non conforming bedrooms. Newer sewer line. Wonderful fenced yard with sprinkler system. No maintenance exterior.

