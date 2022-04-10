 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $310,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $310,000

A great buy in a great neighborhood! Well maintained and clean home featuring 1,249 square feet upstairs, a total of five bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms, beautiful wood floors upstairs, 1,249 square feet downstairs with all new carpet, gas fireplace, stainless appliances, corner lot with room for RV parking, auto sprinkler system, two car garage and more. Offered at $310,000 call Ken Capasso 258.0585 or Josh Capasso 258.0978 to view.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News