A great buy in a great neighborhood! Well maintained and clean home featuring 1,249 square feet upstairs, a total of five bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms, beautiful wood floors upstairs, 1,249 square feet downstairs with all new carpet, gas fireplace, stainless appliances, corner lot with room for RV parking, auto sprinkler system, two car garage and more. Offered at $310,000 call Ken Capasso 258.0585 or Josh Capasso 258.0978 to view.
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $310,000
