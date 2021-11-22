Wow, this mid century home has been lovingly cared for and boasts beautiful hardwood floors, huge living rooms, wonderful wood trim, doors and wood cabinets, a 1957 kitchen when appliances were built to last, a fireplace up and down to cozy up with on those cool winter nights. The family room downstairs has the original fully functional wet bar including bar stools, billiard table, and the angled style of the era. There is a work area in the laundry room.
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $320,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wyoming Republican leaders voted this weekend to no longer recognize Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of their party following her repeated criticisms of former President Donald Trump.
A next generation nuclear reactor will be built at the retiring coal plant in Kemmerer.
Police say the defendant's mother told them her son had Dissociative Identity Disorder, which can manifest as multiple personalities in one person. At the time of the shooting, his mother said, a more aggressive personality was in control.
Downed power lines caused a fire near the northern Wyoming community of Clark that burned at least two homes and seven outbuildings. A firefighter's family member died.
Wyoming GOP leaders rebuked Sen. Larry Hicks and Rep. Steve Harshman for acting in an "uncouth manner" toward fellow Republicans. But they did not take action on a third official who wrote a vulgar email to Sen. Tara Nethercott.
Dissociative identify disorder, at issue in Casper killing, is rare condition with controversial reputation
Dissociative identify disorder is a rare trauma-induced condition with a controversial reputation in both psychiatry and criminal justice.
Neither the suspect nor the Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper were injured in the shootout.
Surviving members of the Black 14, the group of UW football players booted off the team for protesting racism, are partnering with the Mormon Church to donate food in Laramie.
Shoshoni police on Saturday apprehended a man wanted for murder in Mississippi after learning he'd been living in a local motel.
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday. Here's the latest.