5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $320,000

Wow, this mid century home has been lovingly cared for and boasts beautiful hardwood floors, huge living rooms, wonderful wood trim, doors and wood cabinets, a 1957 kitchen when appliances were built to last, a fireplace up and down to cozy up with on those cool winter nights. The family room downstairs has the original fully functional wet bar including bar stools, billiard table, and the angled style of the era. There is a work area in the laundry room.

