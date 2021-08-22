 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $330,000

  • Updated
Large 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home with lots of daylight. Hardwood floors throughout the kitchen, dinning room & living room. Private fenced yard with a nice sized 2-tier deck for entertaining or relaxing. Upper level offers 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Lower level has a family room, 2 additional bedrooms & a full. Sprinkler system, steel siding, forced air gas, central air, gas fireplace.

