 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $340,000

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $340,000

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $340,000

Large 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home with lots of daylight. Hardwood floors throughout the kitchen, dinning room & living room. Private fenced yard with a nice sized 2-tier deck for entertaining or relaxing. Upper level offers 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Lower level has a family room, 2 additional bedrooms & a full. Sprinkler system, steel siding, forced air gas, central air, gas fireplace.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Energy Journal

Barrasso pushes federal relief for coal, nuclear

  • Updated

In a deal with Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, whose vast Energy Infrastructure Act carries a $95 million price tag, Barrasso negotiated a change to the proposed reauthorization of the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Program that aims to lessen the burden on coal producers without jeopardizing reclamation funds.

Crook County treasurer arrested
Wyoming News

Crook County treasurer arrested

  • Updated

The allegations include that she listed a customer’s license plate tabs as lost in the mail but then placed them on her own vehicle; that she adjusted the tax system to hide missing money; and that she issued a false certificate so that a personal friend could avoid paying registration fees.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News