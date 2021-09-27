 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $354,900

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $354,900

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $354,900

Highly desirable Sunrise area home! Freshly Updated 5 bedroom ( 2 non conforming), 3 bathroom home. Updates include new interior paint, some new LVT flooring, cupboard facelift and a newer roof. This home offers a large newly poured RV pad for your toys, 2 car garage, large concrete entry area, 2 sheds, large landscaped corner lot, dog run area, covered deck with seating, and a large private hot tub area. Master bedroom and bathroom with 2 additional bedrooms upstairs.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News