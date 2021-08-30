 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $360,000

Extremely Spacious 2 Story Home With A Full Basement And Amazing Mountain Views! NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND! With Just Under 3500 Square Feet, 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, 3 Living Areas, Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Laundry On The Main Level, Soaring Ceilings, Sprinkler System, Tons Of Natural, A Shed And A Nice Deck With A Pergola And More, You Are Sure To Love The Potential That This Home Has To Offer!

