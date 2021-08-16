5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $365,000

SPACE is what this 1.05 acre property provides in Casper's Vista West IV. This home features 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with newly updated lower level, Dual zoned HVAC system and a heated garage! The main level offers a large kitchen and plenty of room and you can step the sliding doors and enjoy the peaceful back yard from your covered deck. Call Troy Mack with Platinum Properties of Casper for your personal tour @ (307) 267-4243.