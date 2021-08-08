 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $385,000

  Updated
This is not your average bi-level. This home is a kitchen lovers dream, with tons of cabinets, open concept and newly remodeled. You will love the tile floor and newer carpet, central air, upddated bathrooms, huge laundry room, private back yard with a huge deck and RV parking. Located in Valley Hills this is a must see. Call Tammy Britton with Zest Real Estate for your personal tour 307-259-8752.

