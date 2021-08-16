 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $395,000

Pride of ownership found throughout! Past the grand entryway move to the gourmet kitchen on gleaming wood floors. Here, built in cabinets, dual ovens, stainless steel appliances, a moveable island and pullout shelves add custom details and easy access to the large covered deck. A pellet fireplace creates a welcoming space and connects to a bathroom and main floor laundry. Up the beautifully curved staircase 4 bdrm and 2 bthr can be found, including a master suite, walk-in closets, and updated bathrooms.

