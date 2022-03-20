 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $395,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $395,000

wonderfully maintained brick ranch with full walk out basement. 5 Bed., 3 Bath, home ,,Private deck off of breakfast room and patio off walk out basement. Large family on lower level has wood burning fireplace. All bedrooms have legal egress.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News